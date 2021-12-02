1 hour ago

Further cross-examination of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central who is facing a defamation suit has been forced to adjourn due to his absence from court.

Ken Agyepong who is a subject matter of the GHc25 million defamation suit by Anas Aremeyaw Anas on his “Who Watches the Watchman” documentary was expected in court for further scrutiny.

But, in court on Thursday, December 2, his lawyer Raphael Agyepong told the court that, his client was needed in Parliament to help the majority resolve the 2022 budget controversy with the minority as a senior legislator.

According to counsel, as indicated to the court Wednesday, the situation in Parliament is such that, the defendant (Ken Agyepong) is needed to face the the minority on the issues about the 2022 budget.

Counsel for Anas Odei Kow expressed concern about the fact that, the case previously took a long adjournment at the instance of the defendant.

Though he prayed the court to adjourned the matter to an earlier date, counsel for the defendant said the best date for his client will be between December 15 and 17.

The court after hearing the parties adjourned the case to December 16, 2021 for further cross-examination.

Background

Sometime in 2018, the ace international investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas dragged the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, to court for defaming him.

Anas was asking the High Court to award aggravated damages to the tune of GH¢25 million arising from defamatory materials published by the MP.

He said, the MP had been publishing materials in his bid to discredit the investigative journalist, who has released an explosive piece on the rot in Ghana football.

Displeased with the MP’s actions, Anas has, through his lawyer, Mr Kissi Agyebeng, sued Mr Agyapong for the award of general damages for defamation in the defendant’s publications.

A journalist, Mr Listowell Yesu Bukarson, has been granted the lawful attorney to stand in for Anas.

Publications

The publication complained of are a May 29, 2018 live programme in Twi on Adom TV, where Mr Agyapong categorically stated that Anas was a blackmailer, corrupt, an extortionist and evil.

According to the statement of claim, the defendant, in a similar manner, published defamatory words on May 31, 2018 via Oman FM, a private radio station owned by the defendant.

The statement of claim also stated that the defendant published more defamatory materials against the plaintiff via other platforms to the extent of releasing pictures purported to be those of the investigative journalist in his bid to blow the latter’s cover

Source: starrfm