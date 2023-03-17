2 hours ago

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has stated his intention to appeal the Accra High Court’s decision in a defamation case he lost against Assin Central legislator, Kennedy Agyapong.

Anas in a statement expressed disappointment in the judgment of a defamation case he filed in 2018 following pronouncements Mr. Agyapong made against him after airing his Number 12 investigation into football and related corruption.

The judge, Justice Eric Baah, described Anas’ investigative style as terrorism and concluded that the MP was justified in his assertion in using the descriptions Anas was seeking relief for.

Anas has since stated that he will appeal the judgment on the grounds that Kennedy Agyapong’s allegations that he was a murderer were not proven in court.

“Although the news about the dismissal of our defamation suit against the Member of Parliament was unexpected, I disagree with the judge’s reason both in law and the facts. My team of lawyers and I have carefully studied the judgment delivered by the court, and we are unanimous that the judge made an overreach and descended into the area and made criminal pronouncement about me as if I was standing a criminal trial. He also justified the MP accusing me of the murder of the late JB Danquah, murder of 20 Chinese nationals and a host of other crimes. We are filing an appeal because there was no evidence provided”, he said in a 2-minute video.

The Judge in the case, Justice Eric Baah in a lengthy ruling, held that the plaintiff [Anas Aremeyaw Anas] failed to prove that Kennedy Agyapong defamed him by airing the documentary – “Who watches the watchman”.

The court further held that Agyapong provided sufficient evidence to prove that the plaintiff used the findings of his work to solicit money from persons implicated in the evidence gathered by him.

But Anas described as a travesty of justice the dismissal of the defamation case against the lawmaker.

He added that, the judgment is inimical to the administration of justice and fairness adding that it won’t stop him from his anti-graft campaign.

“It is the evidence in my work and the commitment to truth and justice that has always led me and prevailed against all the forces that have worked to pull us down. My team and I remain unwavering, despite the attacks and threats on our lives. We remain guided by the principles of fairness, integrity and courage as we continue our investigation in the public interest. I strongly believe in the rule of law. The fight continues. Nothing will stop us from fighting corruption for mother Ghana”, Anas further added.

Source: citifmonline