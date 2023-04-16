8 hours ago

Award-winning investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, is dominating the trends on social media following a documentary by the Investigative Unit of Al Jazeera which appeared to implicate President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas was recently berated by a section of the public following the loss of the defamation lawsuit he filed against the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

In the verdict by the Accra High Court, Anas was chided by the presiding judge for supposedly practising “investigative terrorism” and not investigative journalism.

But he is now drawing praise from many tweeps after the main character in the Al Jazeera piece, Alistair Mathias, a Canadian gold smuggler, implicated President Akufo-Addo and other members of his government.

Some are saying the investigation by Al Jazeera vindicates Anas. Other tweeps are saying that is now clear the Akufo-Addo government is corrupt.

“Now let’s see how Ngolo Kante’s of this government defend themselves against this exposé. Thank God Al Jazeera has vindicated Anas. Imagine how many schools $20m could build. No wonder MacDan calls us lazy ass youth cos after all this we won’t demand accountability. Shame,” one tweep said.

Source: Ghanaweb