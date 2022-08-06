1 hour ago

Anderlecht manager Felice Mazzu is coy about the departure of his Belgian-born Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu who is set to join French side OGC Nice.

Nice will pay the Belgian side an initial transfer fee of 8 million euros with further add-ons for the winger.

Amuzu was in some good form getting to the tail end of last season and has been attracting interest from clubs in France.

Olympique de Marseille and OGC Nice have been monitoring the situation of the winger and their pursuit may have been strengthened with the departure of Vincent Kompany to Burnley.

Felice Mazzu did not want to confirm the news afterward, but those who read between the lines understood that the coach will soon no longer be able to count on Amuzu.

"I've heard there are rumors, but I don't know if he will leave. We'll see what the next few days bring. In any case, I am here to do sporting work, the management is concerned with the financial side. If Amuzu were to go, at least we will find solutions.”

An (imminent) transfer from Amuzu should not come as a surprise.

The Belgian with Ghanaian roots has often been sought after by foreign clubs in recent transfer periods, Anderlecht then refused multi-million bids.

Also now there is a lot of interest, it seems that Purple & White will bite this time and will catch a nice sum in transfer fees.

Amuzu has been playing for Anderlecht since the summer of 2015 and finalized his youth academy with the Brussels team.

He made his debut with the A-squad in December 2017 and immediately scored against Eupen.

In total, he has played in 154 games, scoring 17 times and providing 16 assists. His highlight came in last season's play-offs, when he managed a hat-trick in the Antwerp game.