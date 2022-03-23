50 minutes ago

There has been a lot of rancour in the last few days about the unavailability of Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru ahead of the Nigeria clash.

Many Ghanaians who have keenly been following Ghanaian players abroad are astounded as to how the central midfielder was left out of the squad forcing Gyan to use the derogatory word 'nonsense'.

Former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan went ballistic and branded the decision to leave out Ashimeru as nonsense adding that he is the best Ghanaian midfielder currently aside Partey.

Later in the evening of Tuesday 22nd March, 2022, the Ghana Football Association released a statement wishing the player a speedy recovery and also revealed that he was among some six players invited for the Nigeria clash but is absent due to an injury.

Ghanaguardian.com has stumbled on an email sent by the Belgian club to the Ghana Football Association about the player's injury.

"Hereby send you a medical update concerning Majeed Ashimeru. Yesterday at the end of the game KAA GENT - RSCA Anderlecht, Majeed twisted his ankle, "letter signed by Anderlecht team doctor Professor Dr.Luc Vanden Bossche revealed.

"Diagnosis: Sprain left ankle. Pain and functiolaesa makes it impossible to train. In the coming days, MRI scan will be planned and rehabilitation program will be scheduled.

"If I can help you with more information please let me know. "

Majeed Ashimeru has been a revelation for Vincent Kompany's side this season in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League producing impressive results week in week out.

Ashimeru has been involved in three goals, scoring one and assisting two while he played a key role in Anderlecht's Belgian Cup semi-final victory over KAS Eupen.

Ghana will host Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium on 25th March 2022 before taking on the three time African Champions in the return league on 29th March 2022 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.