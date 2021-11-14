2 hours ago

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is leaning towards Ghana's impeccable home record as they prepare to face the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Sunday in their last group game.

Ghana will on Sunday evening host South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium in a make or break clash in their final group game.

The Black Stars of Ghana drew 1-1 with Ethiopia at the Orlando Stadium in South Africa on Thursday with the draw handling the advantage to the South Africans going into the last match.

South Africa on the other hand defeated Zimbabwe 1-0 at the FNB Stadium same day Ghana drew with Ethiopia as they now have a two point advantage over Ghana going into the last game.

Ghana will need to defeat South Africa on Sunday evening at the Cape Coast Stadium before they can reach the play offs of the 2022 World Cup.

"We have had good results at home, not just here in Cape Coast," he said on Saturday during a press briefing.

"I don't remember the last time we lost in Ghana so we need to stay like this, keep the same spirit and belief and we know we will not be able to do it without the fans. They should come in their numbers tomorrow and we will make sure we will give them everything they will be proud of

"It is a tough one coming and there is a lot of pressure behind this game, from the nation and from us but that is why we play these kinds of games and now, we have to be ready to perform and make the country proud," he added.

South Africa leads the group with 13 points, three ahead of Ghana, but any sort of defeat for the Bafana Bafana will end their journey to the 2022 World Cup.