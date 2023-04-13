18 minutes ago

Ghana captain and Nottingham Forest player, Andre Ayew has donated foodstuffs to about 200 needy Muslims who are undertaking the Islamic fasting of Ramadan.

Andre Ayew showed his soft side by giving a bag of rice and a gallon of cooking oil to Muslims who are struggling to make ends meet during this holy month of Ramadan.

The kind gesture was done on behalf of Andre Ayew by his close pal and confidant Abdul Razak aka DJ Carlos at the Tamale Jubilee Park on Wednesday, April 12.

The brief event was well attended and had Imam Afa Hudu present as he prayed for Andre Ayew, his family and also provided some Islamic teachings to those present.

Persons who benefitted from this gesture were filled with glee as they said prayers for the midfielder and his family.

Andre Ayew is no stranger to helping the needy and less fortunate as he provided items and foodstuffs to deprived communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also donated an unspecified amount of money to his former Black Satellites coach Sellas Tetteh who is presently incapacitated.

The Black Stars captain joined Nottingham Forest in January and has played nine matches so far.