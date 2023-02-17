14 minutes ago

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has donated an unspecified amount of money to his former coach Sellas Tetteh.

The former Ghana U-20 coach has recently been battling ill health and has been unattached for some time now as a coach.

Tetteh is no stranger to most Ghanaian football fans as he has been in charge of virtually all the national teams having served as the assistant coach of the Black Stars for a long time.

He has also coached the various under age national teams helping the Black Satellites clinch the World Youth Championship in Egypt in 2009.

Andre Ayew captained that Ghana team that defeated Brazil on penalties to win the World Youth Championship in Egypt and also the African championship in Rwanda.

Tetteh has recently been complaining that he has not been paid his bonuses for helping Ghana win the World Youth championship in 2009 in Egypt.

The presentation was made on Andre Ayew's behalf by his mother Madam Maha Ayew and his spokesperson Fiifi Tackie at Sellas Tetteh's residence in Accra.

Tetteh was last in charge of Liberty Professional as Technical Director in 2021.