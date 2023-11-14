1 hour ago

Ghana international Andre Ayew has expressed his enthusiasm and readiness to kickstart his career with French Ligue 1 club Le Havre.

The experienced forward, who has been without a club for several months after parting ways with Nottingham Forest, officially joined Le Havre as a free agent over the weekend.

Ayew's arrival was celebrated as he was introduced to the supporters before the team's 0-0 draw against Monaco.

In an interview with Canal +, Ayew shared his excitement about joining Le Havre and his eagerness to contribute to the club's project.

“On the field and off, there was one thing I knew, that is, I still wanted to return to France, and that’s the reality. With the opportunities ahead in France, if it wasn’t OM [Olympique de Marseille], I wasn’t going to look at many places. Here, there is the project, the coach, the ambition, Mathieu Bodmer, and the staff, I’m pushed to make this decision. I analyzed their matches and when I see the atmosphere, I tell myself that I made the right choice. I can’t wait,” Ayew expressed to Canal +.

With an impressive track record in English football, including spells with Swansea City and West Ham, as well as notable contributions in other leagues such as Qatar with Al Sadd, Ayew brings a wealth of experience to Le Havre.

His addition is expected to strengthen the team and contribute to their ambitions in the French top-flight.