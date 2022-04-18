2 hours ago

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew has been named in the Asian Champions League team of match-week three following his outstanding performance for Al Sadd last Saturday.

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew was on target for his Qatari side Al-Sadd in their Asia Champions League game against Al Wehdat.

The Ghanaian opened his account in the continental championship with his first goal as they won 5-2 in their match-day three encounter at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium.

Andre Ayew scored his side's third goal in the 62nd minute to make it 3-0 after Akram Afif had converted from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute.

He then set up Santi Cazorla's goal to make it 2-0 in the 58th minute before he added the third goal while Rodrigo Tabata made it 4-0 after which Mohammed Waed added the fifth goal.

Ahmed Samir and Mohammed Anas reduced the deficit to 5-2 for Al Wehdat.

Andre Ayew has enjoyed a stellar campaign for his Al Sadd side as he scored 18 goals in 25 appearances in his debut season ending as the club's top scorer.