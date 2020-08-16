5 hours ago

SWANSEA, WALES - AUGUST 13: Andre Ayew of Swansea City celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Swansea City and Northampton Town at the Liberty Stadium on August 13, 2019 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

Ghana and Swansea forward Andre Dede Ayew has emerged winner of an online end of season poll conducted by Walesonline to determine Swansea player of the season.

The Ghana captain garnered an overwhelming 72.7% of the total votes cast by fans of the Welsh club.

Andre Ayew was a revelation in the English Championship scoring 18 goals and providing seven assists as Swansea narrowly missed out on promotion.

He beat teammates Rhian Brewster who polled 13.5% while goalkeeper Freddie Woodman came next with defender Kyle Naughton placing last with 3.9%.

Ayew has been linked with moves to the middle East while French giants Paris Saint Germain have also been linked with a swoop.

The Ghanaian forward who is among the tp earners at the club has a year left on his contract and with the Swans missing out on promotion he may be looking elsewhere.