35 minutes ago

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has paid glowing tribute to his mentor and former Olympic Marseille President Pape Diouf who passed away on Tuesday night due to coronavirus.

The former Marseille President who is a long time friend of Andre Ayew's father Abedi Pele long before he became the President of the club died on Tuesday evening.

Andre Ayew who is gutted by the demise of the former Marseille President posted a heartfelt tribute on his twitter handle.

"MON PAPA,GRAND PERE ,MON MENTOR, RIP PAPE DIOUF," he posted.

?s=20

Pape Diouf was President of the French giants from 2004- 2009 and helped the Ayew brothers who were then fledgling talents in the youth set up find their feet in the France.

During the Senegalese's time at the club, Marseille twice finished second in Ligue 1 and also reached two Coupe de France finals.

The astute football administrator was infected by the coronavirus disease and was set to be flown to France for treatment but could not hold on as he succumbed to the lethal virus on Tuesday evening.