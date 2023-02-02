28 minutes ago

Black Stars skipper, André Ayew has reunited with his former Swansea coach Steve Cooper at English Premier League side Nottingham Forest on a free transfer.

The forward who has reached an agreement with the Premier League side has signed a six months contract that will keep him at the club till the end of the season.

He rejected a potential move to Premier League strugglers Everton in favour of working with his former Swansea City coach Steve Cooper.

The former Olympique Marseille ace joined the gulf club Al Sadd in 2021 after he departed English Championship side Swansea City but left on a free transfer before his contract could expire in June 2023.

The 33-year-old attacker played under Steve Cooper during his days at Swansea City.

Under Steve Cooper in the Championship some two seasons ago he played 92 matches and scored 33 goals whiles he provided 11 assists and made 77 key passes.

He will become the 30th signing Nottingham Forest have made since earning qualification to the English Premier League in the summer.