1 hour ago

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew grabbed a brace for his Qatari side Al-Sadd in their massive 8-2 win over Al Ahli on Monday with four games to spare.

Andre Ayew scored his 13th and 14th goal of the season for his team in their emphatic win which handed them the league title.

Goals from Akram Afif, Hassan Al- Haydos, Boualem Khouki , Santi Cazorla, Baghdad Bounedjah and Yousouf Abdurisag.

Andre Ayew bey winning the Qatari All Stars league has added a second silverware to his young career in the Gulf Region after his team bagged the Emir Cup after defeating Al-Rayyan on penalties in October last year.

The Black Stars captain joined Al-Sadd a club his father played for in July 2021 after departing English Championship side Swansea City where he was a cult hero among the fans.

Andre Ayew has by his latest trophy now won eight title in his football career since he started with Marseille in France as a youngster.

?s=20&t=PP6Zd26UgcQ-dtuWsl1DMg