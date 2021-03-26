9 minutes ago

There is good news for the Black Stars as key duo trained with the team ahead of the AFCON qualifier match against Sao Tome and Principe on Sunday.

Captain Andre Ayew and influential midfielder Thomas Partey on Friday afternoon trained with the rest of the squad.

The England based players missed Thursday's 1-1 draw with South Africa due to a 14 day quarantine that will be imposed on persons who travel to redlisted countries like South Africa when they return to their clubs in England.

Ghana has qualified for the ninth consecutive AFCON tournament after last missing out in 2004 in Tunisia.

The Black Stars will take on Sao Tome and Principe on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium in the last game of the qualifiers.

A win will ensure Ghana top the group with South Africa playing Sudan away.