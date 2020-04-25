2 hours ago

Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has revealed how Andre Ayew took the decision by the coach to strip Asamoah Gyan of the Black Stars captaincy for him prior to AFCON 2019.

There was pandemonium and outright chaos in the run up to the nation's cup when coach Kwasi Appiah out of nothing decided to hand over the Black Stars captaincy to Andre Ayew while Asamoah Gyan the substantive captain was still part of the team.

It brought a lot of disaffection within the Black Stars camp with players sympathetic to Asamoah Gyan livid about the decision.

Asamoah Gyan had been captain of the Black Stars since 2013 and all of a sudden his deputy Andre Ayew was promoted while he was still in the team.

It led to a lot of drama with Gyan retiring from the team before he was coerced by the President of the land back into the team.

Wakaso has close relations with the Ayew brothers and says he encouraged Ayew to accept the captaincy and not to let a golden chance slip by.

But he says Ayew was calm and was not at all distracted by the noise it generated in the media.

“He didn’t look disturbed at all but I advised him that everything in this world is time-bound. If it’s yours, it’s for you so if you’ve been given the opportunity to serve, grab it. If we had won the tournament, he would have been praised as the captain” he said.