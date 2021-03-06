2 hours ago

Andre Ayew's injury-time penalty earned Swansea City a dramatic 2-1 win over Middlesbrough at the Liberty Stadium.

The Ghanaian's 12th goal of the campaign in the first half looked to have won it for Steve Cooper's side in south Wales until Sam Morsy levelled in the first minute of injury time.

But after Jake Bidwell had been brought down in the box at the death, Ayew converted from 12 yards out to register his fourth goal in three games to earn Swansea all three points, which moved them up to third in the Championship table.

But a mix-up between Jonny Howson and Bola from Hourihane's free-kick saw the ball drop to Ayew inside the penalty area, and the Ghanaian's drilled effort deflected in off Spence as Swansea went ahead five minutes before the break.

After what was a fairly ugly opening half, that goal lifted the hosts and they looked confident in possession in the final stages as they went into the break 1-0 up.

Middlesbrough flew out of the traps after the restart, and they were livid not to be level as referee Gavin Ward gave the Swans a free-kick after spotting a foul from Bolasie on Jay Fulton before Bola drilled beyond Woodman.

The game looked destined to end level, but Morsy then beat Woodman with a shot from the edge of the box in the first minute of injury time.

But the drama kept on coming as Bidwell was fouled in the box deep into injury time, and, after initially hesitating, the referee pointed to the spot.

And up stepped Ayew to score a penalty for the third game running as Swansea secured back-to-back victories ahead of Tuesday's trip to Blackburn Rovers.