Andre Ayew’s last-gasp penalty saw Swansea City come from behind to beat Stoke City and secure a first victory at the bet365 Stadium since 2001.

The Swans had trailed early on to a Nick Powell strike, but responded well and levelled when Connor Roberts met Ryan Manning’s cross to score his fourth goal of the season.

And Ayew sealed all three points in the dying seconds of stoppage time, converting nervelessly from the spot after Jack Clarke had brought down Kyle Naughton.

The result leaves the Swans fourth in the table, one point behind the automatic promotion places having played two games fewer than the sides above them.

Cooper had made four changes for the trip to the Potteries as Naughton, Manning, Korey Smith and Jay Fulton came in for Joel Latibeaudiere, Jake Bidwell, Conor Hourihane and Yan Dhanda respectively.

Swansea would have wanted to get off to a bright start, but they fell behind in just the sixth minute.

Marc Guehi’s cross-field pass was cut out by Steven Fletcher and the loose ball fell to Powell, who calmly guided the ball beyond Freddie Woodman.

The Swans took a while to find their feet again after the early setback, but started to gain control with a couple of extended periods of possession in the Stoke half.

And they levelled in the 19th minute with a superb goal.

Manning produced a superb cross with plenty of pace on it, and Roberts arrived on the blindside of his marker to steer the ball low into the net.

Swansea were firmly on top and thought they were about to get a winner when Roberts arrived onto a Matt Grimes cross at full stretch, but Gunn made a save he knew little about to keep the scores level.

However, he could not stop Ayew scoring his 11th goal of the season after Clarke had tripped Naughton as he advanced into the box.

The Ghana captain has now scored 11 goals for the Swans this season in their EPL qualification push.