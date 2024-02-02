10 hours ago

Fiifi Tackie, the spokesperson for the Ayew family, has asserted that Black Stars captain Andre Ayew should not be pressured into retirement despite facing criticism following Ghana's underwhelming performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite being the team's most seasoned member at 34, calls for Ayew's departure from the national team have grown louder after another premature exit in the AFCON group stage.

In response to the mounting retirement suggestions, Tackie emphasized that the decision rests solely with Ayew himself, asserting that no one else can make that determination on his behalf.

"Andre is an adult capable of making his own decisions. While people may offer suggestions, it's ultimately up to him to decide what's best for his career," stated Tackie in an interview with Max TV.

Addressing the persistent scrutiny faced by the Ayew brothers, Tackie suggested that some critics may be driven by a desire for attention and to enhance their social media presence.

"The Ayew name draws a lot of attention, and some individuals exploit that for their benefit. They understand that discussing Jordan and Dede will generate substantial engagement and views, prompting them to keep bringing them into discussions," he explained.

Tackie also highlighted the ongoing participation of other veteran players like Kwabena Yeboah and Karl Tuffour, who continue to play because they believe they can still contribute. "Retirement cannot be enforced upon someone. Each individual must decide when it's time to hang up their boots," he added.

Ayew, boasting eight AFCON tournaments under his belt, remains Ghana's most-capped player and shares the record for the most AFCON appearances with Rigobert Song.