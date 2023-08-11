42 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko's recent acquisition, Andrews Ntim Manu, is brimming with excitement as he embarks on a journey with a club renowned for its storied history.

The skilled midfielder has committed to a three-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors, adding to the anticipation surrounding the upcoming season.

In an expression of his elation, Ntim Manu shared his sentiments with scasantekotoko.com:

"I am overjoyed to be a part of a club with such an illustrious history. This opportunity holds significant meaning for both my family and myself, as I embrace the honor of representing not only the greatest club in Ghana but also one of the finest in the African continent."

At the youthful age of 23, Ntim Manu arrives at the esteemed Porcupine Warriors as a free transfer, having previously showcased his remarkable abilities while playing for Legon Cities.

The confirmation of this exciting addition to the team's roster followed the successful completion of Ntim Manu's mandatory medical assessment, ensuring his readiness to contribute effectively to the club.

Ntim Manu's playing style seamlessly blends energy, tenacity, and tactical awareness on the field, making him a valuable asset to the team's strategy and performance.

With his arrival marking the third signing during Prosper Narteh's second tenure as the head coach of Asante Kotoko, the club and its fans eagerly anticipate the positive impact that Ntim Manu's skills and determination will bring to the upcoming season.