Veteran radio presenter and disc jockey Andy Dosty has taken a swipe at Pastor Love, former husband of Obaapa Christy, over some "shamful" comments he made about the gospel musician recently.

Pastor Love had said in an interview that he picked Obaapa Christy from the gutters and polished her, stressing that people would be disappointed in him for marrying the singer if he decides to post old photos of her on social media.

During the Headlines segment on his Daybreak Hitz show, Thursday, Andy Dosty said it was repugnant for Pastor Love to have made such a comment.

"You picked her from the gutters and polished her. Is this something you should brag about? What a shame!" He jabbed.

Obaapa Christy and Pastor Love became a topic of major discussion in 2011 when the two publicly counter accused each other of reckless adultery and unrestrained infidelity.

The female musician accused her pastor-husband of continuous domestic violence and alleged he had impregnat­ed a church member.

After over 4 years of battling the divorce case in court, Pastor Love and Obaapa Christy parted ways legally in 2019.

In December, she got married and joyously took to Instagram to share photos of her traditional marriage ceremony.

“You’re the Love of my life and my best friend. I’m so happy that I get to spend the rest of my life with you .... I love the ways you find to make me smile every single day. I promise to spend every day trying to make you smile too. I love you ‘Meine Liebe'," her post read.

When Ghanaians thought the dust had finally settled, a new video of the ex-couple's 17-year-old son detailing how the divorce is affecting him and his other siblings hit the internet.

The 17-year-old boy together with his siblings whose education has suffered greatly as a result of the tension between their parents explained that his uncles and aunties are partly to blame, Ghanaweb.com monitored.

According to him, they (children) are not only maltreated by their aunties and uncles, but they are attacked for taking anything that belongs to their mother.

"My mother's siblings think every property of their sister is theirs. They attack me when I take anything that belongs to my mother. Her siblings were the ones who kept changing my school because my mother was outside the country," he said.

The boy who is now in JHS 3 added that he ran away from his mother's house to his father after his uncle threatened to beat him mercilessly.

"My uncle, who is called Caleb makes me kneel down, threatens to beat me mercilessly most of the time," he noted.

