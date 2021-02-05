1 hour ago

Ghanaian singer/songwriter releases his much-anticipated debut single. Click here to listen before the official release, and click here for visualiser.

Make You No Do Me (Jeje) is Andy Sarfo’s first release from a 5 track EP that takes us on the journey of love. The listener rides shotgun as Andy Sarfo relives the moment he first saw the woman who would become the love of his life. Schoolboy errors abound as he tries creative means to get her number. What unexpected turn might this tale take? What is certain is that the last track — their wedding song — is bound to be the wedding anthem of the next decade.

Song Title: Make You No Do Me (Jeje)

Artist: Andy Sarfo

Release Date: Friday 05 February 2021

Producer: Alexandros “Copernicus” Ayeni

Label: Independent

Genre(s): Afrobeats, Contemporary R&B, Afropop

ABOUT ANDY SARFO

In recent years, Andy Sarfo has made a name for himself as an award-winning wedding presenter, presiding over ceremonies around the globe. His use of original music has made him highly sought after and his audiences have been clamouring for him to take it to the next level.

By age 12, Sarfo had released his first album and embarked on a singing tour across his native Ghana. Sarfo continued to grow as a musician on the world’s unparalleled musical training ground: the Pentecostal church. As part of this tradition, he mastered numerous instruments, led choirs and performed solos weekly. It also taught him to use music to entertain, relay a message, and move people.

Sarfo’s use of clean and clear vocals is rich and reminiscent of Davido’s energy, King Promise’s smooth tone, and Tekno’s creativity - you will be compelled to dance along as soon as the beat drops and guaranteed to sing along after just one listen.

Award-winning UK based Ghanaian Musician Fuse ODG known with hit songs like Azonto, Boa Me, Antenna among other songs also congratulated Andy Sarfo on his maiden single

“This one here is a banger and I can see it going all the way” - Fuse ODG

RELEASED ON 05.02.2021 ON ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS

Visual EPK & Biography: http://bit.ly/andysarfomusic

Connect with Andy Sarfo:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3AMLb1RGsH7lVGv3eXnIgl?si=NNGAGyDLTaqfUc3XHhYIqw

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/gh/artist/andy-sarfo/1208372787

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AndySarfoMusic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamandysarfo/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/iamandysarfo

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iamandysarfo