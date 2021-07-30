1 hour ago

TV personality, Angela Bamford, on Wednesday cut sod to start a community library project for school children in the Larabanga community in the West Gonja District of Northern Ghana.

In addition, she donated exercise books for junior high school and lower primary and other stationery items like pencils, pens, sharpeners, erasers, and math sets.

She also gave the community 7,000 pieces of clothes, packs of drinks, water and cooked rice as well as stocking the dispensary of the Larabanga Community Clinic with drugs to the tune of GH¢5,000.00.

The donation ceremony was part of the Angela Bamford Foundation’s activities to celebrate the TV personality’s birthday on Thursday.

The Angela Bamford Foundation, launched this year, is aimed at assisting needy communities in their areas of need, particularly in the areas of education, healthcare, women and community empowerment until those communities are self-sustaining and self-supporting.

A key scheme of the foundation is its 10 Communities Served programme as part of which the foundation is donating a sustainable library to the Larabanga community in the West Gonja District of Northern Ghana.

A grand durbar was held for Angela as part of Wednesday’s activities. Various cultural performances were on display, including soccer match to welcome her to the community.

Prior to activities of the day, Angela and her team also paid separate courtesy calls on Tinpkiema, the Landlord of Larabanga, Chief Imam of Larabanga, Alhaji Mumuni Zankawa, and Chief of Larabanga, Abu Iddisa who blessed her for remembering Larabanga community.

Speaking at the ceremony, Angela Bamford expressed optimism that the children will take advantage of the library to better themselves and the community.

“We hope that the library will be the communal home of the community, a peaceful place for our youngest and most beautiful citizens to acquire the education that will balance the scales of equality and access. It has been documented for decades now, that reading, and by extension, education, is the greatest contributor to the future success of people and nations,” she indicated.

“With our gift of a library, alongside other essential items, we pray that we are able to help the Larabanga community alongside its developmental journey,” she added.