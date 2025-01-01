2 years ago

Ghana and Reading FC defender Baba Rahman has disclosed that the medical staff at his parent club Chelsea saved his career.

The defender has had a career punctuated by persistent career-threatening injuries hitting and claims he nearly quit football but for Chelsea's medical staff.

The former Augsburg player was a victim of a career-threatening injury whiles playing for Ghana at the 2017 African Cup of Nations Tournament.

Baba Rahman suffered a rupture of the meniscus and a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in the left knee whiles playing for the Black Stars.

The 28-year-old suffered a further knee injury while playing on loan for Mallorca in 2019 and another just three weeks later.

“I went home after a scan that I thought was a minor injury, they called to say the ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in the other knee has gone,” Rahman tells Standard Sport.

“I just went to sleep after five minutes of this call. The third one was something I couldn’t take. It was tough, it was tough, it was tough...” he says, tailing off into his despair.

“You have to understand that having two ACLs and a meniscus operation shows how tough and mentally strong I am to get back to playing again.

“It came after the surgeon told my agent that I should be happy if I could even get back to playing again after the first one, because of the complications in the knee.

“I would like to thank Paco [Biosca], Thierry [Laurent], John [Fearn] and Stewart [Vaughan] at Chelsea. They were like angels to me. They gave me strength and always helped me to stay positive.

The Ghana defender who is heading to his first-ever World Cup is grateful to the Chelsea medical team.