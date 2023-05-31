1 hour ago

AngloGold Ashanti has confirmed that 79 illegal miners who were trapped in the company’s mine shaft have successfully exited.

The individuals, who entered the underground area without authorization, voluntarily walked out through the main exit point. They are now in the custody of the Ghana Police Service and are currently being interrogated.

On Tuesday, a team of armed military and police personnel was deployed to restore calm following the arrest of the illegal miners who exited the mine shaft.

The youth besieged the Obuasi police station to demand the release of their colleagues who were trapped in the shaft mine and later arrested.

AngloGold in a statement expressed appreciation to the Police and Military team for maintaining order and calm.

“Following our previous statement issued on 30 May 2023, an additional 79 unauthorized individuals safely exited the Obuasi Gold mine underground yesterday.

“The individuals, who had entered the underground area without authorization, walked out of the mine through the main exit point of their own accord and are in the custody of the Ghana Police Service. No injuries were reported.

“We are grateful for the collaborative efforts of our security personnel, and the police in ensuring the safe and orderly exit of these individuals. It is important to reiterate that the main exit ramp from the mine, which is remote from the currently active working areas of the mine, remains open allowing any unauthorized persons underground to exit at any time.

“Those who may still be underground are strongly encouraged to utilize the designated exit points, where public security personnel remain on standby.

The safety and security of our employees and community members remain our top priority and AngloGold Ashanti Ghana stands ready to provide any assistance required by the authorities in ensuring the safe exit of any unauthorized persons underground.”

Source: citifmonline