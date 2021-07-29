1 hour ago

AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine is pleased to announce the appointment of Samuel Boakye Pobee as Managing Director of the company effective 1 July 2021.

Samuel Boakye Pobee has extensive experience spanning over 18 years in both open pit and underground mining. He has held several senior operational and technical roles, including General Manager – Operations, and Interim Managing Director for Barrick Gold (formerly Acacia Mining) in Tanzania, and General Manager - Technical Services for Resolute Mining in Australia.

“I am pleased to be joining a great company and a great team, I look forward to my journey with Iduapriem mine to ensure that we work together towards realising our key targets and building good relations with all of our key stakeholders,” said Samuel.

Samuel holds a master’s in Business Administration from INSEAD Business School, a post-graduate certificate in Applied Finance from Macquarie University, Australia, and a diploma in Mining Engineering from the University of Mines and Technology, Ghana. He is currently completing a master of Geo-Statistics from the University of Adelaide, Australia.

As Managing Director of Iduapriem Mine, Samuel will be accountable for end-to-end business optimisation, improvement, and integration, and in particular steer the mine through a crucial reinvestment period over the next three years.

Source: peacefmonline.com