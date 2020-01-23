1 hour ago

National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Hamidu Akamba has threatened to go to court over a leaked letter purportedly written and signed by some members of the Inter-Party Resistance Against a New Voters' Register (IPRNA).

IPRNA, a group made up of the NDC and other smaller opposition political parties have sworn to contest the decision by the Electoral Commission to compile a new voters register through countrywide demonstrations until the Commission changes its mind.

However, a letter reportedly signed by Joshua Akamba and three other members of the group, suggests that they lack funds and had requested for GHc 974,900 from former President John Mahama to embark on one of their demonstrations held in Kumasi.

Reacting to this on Peace FM's evening news at 6 pm, Joshua Akamba said: "you have to withdraw your statement . . . you should not have read the statement without investigating it first. How can I sign such a statement, I don’t handle money at all and so by the time we finish (with the interview) you should have apologized to me or you meet me in court. Per responsible journalist, you should have spoken to the people first before coming on air; that is responsible journalism. You speak to the people and know their views before coming on air . . . (moreover) my name is Joshua Hamidu Akamba; my name is never Joshua Akamba so you have to withdraw and apologize to me."

Watch his interview below and how his request for an apology was declined

Peacefmonline