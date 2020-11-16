2 hours ago

Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, well known as Funny Face, has attacked Maame Yeboah Asiedu in a new video.

In a video sighted by Zionfelix.net, the ‘Kasoa Trotro’ actor accused the former Adom TV presenter of being among those who advised the mother of his twins to behave badly towards him.

He used unprintable words against Maame Yeboah Asiedu.

Funny Face stated that he is not done with her, he will come with more verbal attacks.

According to him, the woman is fake and Ghanaians will know all her dirty secrets soon.

He also dared Maame Yeboah Asiedu to say “fiim fiim”.

Funny Face added that it will be like a ‘war film’ by the time he finishes dealing with her.

Watch the video below: