22 minutes ago

Some irate youth in Dzolokpuita of the Volta Region on Wednesday stormed the offices of the Ho West District Assembly, in protest of the killing of a resident by the outfit’s official vehicle.

According to them, an vehicle belonging to the assembly knocked and killed a resident who operates a shop in the community.

The youth subsequently rushed to the assembly premises, chased out the District Chief Executive, Ernest Victor Apau and all assembly officials, threatening to kill them.

They also smashed windows of the assembly building, set ablaze a pickup vehicle parked at the premises, burnt tyres and mounted a roadblock on the Dzolokpuita - Ho road.

A group of journalists covering the protest, was also served a brunt of the anger of the residents.

The drivers’ side window of a Ghana News Agency vehicle was smashed, while a Ghanaian Times reporter had the screen of his tablet damaged, as they were chased out of the community.