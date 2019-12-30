2 hours ago

Some aggrieved customers of troubled gold-trading firm, Menzgold Ghana Limited, have sworn to deal with the firm’s Chief Executive officer, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), for claiming commencement of payments of their locked up funds.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem on Monday, Nana Kissi, an aggrieved customer denied payment claims by the company’s management, and described it as false (‘Awam’).

He said all aggrieved customers are on a common Whatsapp platform and the leaders of the platform have made no mention of it.

“It is not true, no one has sent us messages or called us to inform us about the commencement of payments. They claim they have started paying but none of our members has confirmed the receipt of any cash,” he said.

“NAM1 is really playing with our hearts and minds, because of him a lot of people have died and some are on their sick beds. Stop lying to us and pay us our locked up cash.

“NAM 1 has really worried us, but trust me, something will happen. We are coming after you NAM1, we won’t allow you to rest at all,” he further threatened.

Speaking on the same show, Chief Supt Sampson Addai Mensah, another aggrieved customer denied the company’s claim.

“This issue of Menzgold paying 200 of his customers is a lie, we have several customer groups and our leaders say they have not been informed about the commencement of payments, so we do not know why Menzgold is claiming to have paid some 200 people. As I speak now, we have not been paid anything,” he said.

According to the management of Menzgold, the company from Friday, December 27, 2019, had begun paying customers their locked-up funds which have been in arrears for the past three years, adding that the company had already paid some 200 customers their locked-up funds and is expected to continue with the payment process.

But, aggrieved customers of the firm have denied receiving payments as stated by the company.

Menzgold since its collapse in 2018, following a suspension order from the Securities and Exchange Commission, has been struggling to refund monies to its investors and customers.

Adomonline