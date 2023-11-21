3 hours ago

The recent endorsement of Asenso Boakye as the Member of Parliament for the Bantama constituency by the President, Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo, has been met with strong opposition.

Nearly 500 disgruntled NPP delegates from the constituency, who were unfairly removed from the electoral register, have made a resolute pledge to vote against Hon. Asenso Boakye in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of 2024, should he emerge as the victor.

These rejected delegates, filled with bitterness and frustration, have firmly decided to discard the president's call and express their dissent through their votes.

Owing to the surfacing of Ralph Agyapong (a brother of MP Hon.Kennedy Agyapong) to contest for the seat, they have developed a strong perception that there is no way Hon. Asenso Boakye can emerge as the winner in the upcoming primaries because the legislator, according to them, possesses repulsive characteristic traits.

Addressing the press in Kumasi, members of the group called “Rejected NPP Delegates of Bantama Constituency” described the darling son of Nana Addo, Hon. Asenso Boakye, as disrespectful, arrogant, and a person who always assumes loggerhead postures against those who are friends with his opponent.

Mercy Mensah, a former 12-year-old NPP women organizer for Ohwim-Amanfrom Electoral Area, alleges that her name was callously deleted from the delegates album by the MP for no reason.

“I shared a video of a small girl on social media, and the MP, after seeing the video, sent me a letter saying that President Nana Addo has directed him to annul my position as a delegate”.

She told the media that she campaigned tirelessly from house-to-house to make Asenso Boakye MP for Bantama constituency “but he relegated my efforts and kicked me out”.

“I don’t think any of us will campaign for NPP this time... We are deeply hurt. Even if Asenso wins, we will not vote for him. I and my family will vote against him”, she said angrily.

Executives of Rejected NPP Delegates of Bantama Constituency told the press that following the unpleasant treatment, they saw the need to come together as a group to champion a common cause, throwing their support behind a candidate or party of their choice and supporting the welfare of members.

