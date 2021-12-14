1 hour ago

Some youth at Asamang Tamfoe in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region are up in arms over what they described as the destruction of farmlands and river bodies by illegal miners known in local parlance as galamsey.

The aggrieved youth claim the illegal activity has destroyed their cocoa farms and river bodies in the area.

Organiser of the Concerned Youth of Asamang Tamfoe, Yaw Owusu, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday said incessant calls to the relevant bodies to act on the matter have fallen on death ears.

He claimed some moles in the community give these illegal miners tipoff anytime they plan a raid with the police.

“We seized some excavators and sent them to the chief’s palace, the next day, the galamseyers were using them on site. So who gave them out?” He quizzed.

Mr Owusu bemoaned how the galamsey activities have polluted their river, degraded farmlands and depleted natural resources.

“Many cocoa farms have been destroyed by these illegal miners who only work at night. I’m a cocoa farmer so I fear my land may be destroyed,” he cried.

Mr Owusu warned that if care is not taken, the residents would have to go outside their communities in search of food and water.

He added that, they resolved to kick against mining in the area to protect a few arable lands left for agricultural purposes.

Mr Owusu called on the Member of Parliament for Atiwa East, Abena Osei-Asare, and President Nana Akufo-Addo to take immediate action or risk their wrath.