3 hours ago

MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri who doubles as the Majority Chief Whip, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh, says Ghanaians should come together to plant more trees on national holidays.

He said planting of trees should not be done only once in the years as the initiative will help cover our environments and reduce the impact of deforestation.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh made the comments on Friday, June 11, 2021, when he joined forces in his constituency to plant 1,000 trees as part of the government's maiden Green Ghana day.

Speaking after the exercise, the MP said the impact of deforestation as a result of human activities such as building settlements, road construction among others, pose danger on the socio-economic life.

He added that it was therefore important that the government initiated the Green Ghana Project since it could have diverse effects on the next generation due to impact of global warming.

"Let all individuals come together to plant trees in their homes and nurture them to mature as a way of contributing to the preservation of our environment. This should not be an annual exercise, we can do this on our national holidays," said Frank Annoh-Dompreh.

He thanked the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the Green Ghana initiative as according this will discourage the indiscriminate cutting down of trees and save our future generation.