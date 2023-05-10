2 hours ago

Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri and the Majority Chief Whip of the 8th Parliament has donated Laptop Computers and Accessories to Ankwa Doboro and Rev. Father Weighers Basic Schools.

The technological equipment includes tablets, laptops, content Access point, projector, charging cabinet and electronic learning Kits.

The educational policy of the Member of Parliament is to enhance literary rate and technological education in both Basic and Senior High Schools to become the best schools in Ghana and employable in the job market.

Hon. Annoh-Dompreh commitment to quality education in the constituency is unparalleled. He assured stakeholders to do his very best to strenghten technology education in the constituency.

So far, the Member of Parliament has established fifteen ICT Centres with Air- Conditions in selected Basic Schools notably, Nsawam Presby Basic school, Prisons, Nsawam Methodist, Nana Osae Djan and Rev. Father Weighers etc.

He, however, advised and encouraged students to learn hard in order to produce quality results for the constituency.

Hon. Annoh-Dompreh extended his sphere of development to the Senior High Schools especially St. Martins High School and Nsawam High School by cutting sod for the construction of 12- W/C Toilet Facility for the schools to improve sanitation, prevent spread of diseases, overcrowding and prevent open defecation. As part of the MPs Health Policy, the envisioned UN- SDG goal 6 must be achieved in his Constituency.

Currently, Hon. Annoh-Dompreh has commissioned over ten sanitary facilities across the Basic schools in the Constituency and promised to initiate at least seven sanitary facilities this year.

It is therefore not surprising to witness the colourful sod cutting ceremony today on the premises of the giant Senior High Schools in the Constituency.

The Member of Parliament donated an amount of GHC 50,000.00 for the completion of an abandoned Dinning Hall and Kitchen facilities at Nsawam Senior High School. He again assured the Headmaster of the school that, he would follow up to GETFUND to complete the abandoned 18 Classroom Blocks for the school to enhance teaching and learning.

The Headmasters of all the four Schools Hon. Annoh-Dompreh visited today were thrilled to witness this memorable event. They expressed their gratitude to the Member of Parliament and made a clarion call to all the people in Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency to support the MPs vision to uplift the image of the constituency.