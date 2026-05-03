Annoh-Dompreh elected Chairman of PAP Committee on Health, Social Work and Labour

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, has been elected as Chairman of the Committee on Health, Social Work and Labour at the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) under the Western Caucus.

His election reflects the confidence reposed in him by colleagues from across the West African sub-region, marking another milestone in Ghana’s growing influence within the continental legislative body.

The Western Caucus, which comprises countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Sierra Leone, Liberia, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Cape Verde and Togo, played a key role in his selection.

As Chairman, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh is expected to lead discussions and contribute to policy direction on critical issues including healthcare systems, labour rights and social protection across Africa.

His elevation to this position is seen as both a personal achievement and a significant gain for Ghana, particularly for the people of Nsawam-Adoagyiri.

He has pledged to work collaboratively with fellow lawmakers to advance policies that will improve the welfare of citizens across the continent while strengthening Africa’s integration and development agenda.