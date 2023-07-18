3 hours ago

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, has called on the Minority Caucus to provide substantive explanations to the Ghanaian public, particularly their constituents, regarding their decision to boycott Parliamentary business in solidarity with James Gyakye Quayson.

Annoh-Dompreh, who represents Nsawam-Adoagyiri, emphasized that the Minority’s decision is contrary to parliamentary norms and goes against the provisions of the House.

He stressed the importance of the Minority Caucus clarifying the reasons behind their boycott of sittings to ensure transparency and understanding among the public.

Furthermore, Annoh-Dompreh expressed concern over how the Minority’s actions are negatively impacting the smooth functioning of parliamentary business.

According to him, the boycott disrupts the normal proceedings and hampers the efficient operation of the House.

“We have two sides and worked smoothly until the incident of Gyakye-Quayson occurred and we are not complaining about their decision to boycott the Chamber but we have appealed that they rescind the decision.

“We started business as normal and the Agric Minister was scheduled to brief the House and this happened without our colleagues from the Minority side but I learnt they were at committee meetings and so why will you boycott the Chamber and yet deliberate matters at the committee level?”

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh told Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM that today’s committee meetings concurrently ran with Gyakye Quayson’s trial but members of the Minority were at the committee meeting and must explain exactly what they are boycotting.

“They have to give some reasons for doing what they are doing because they were elected to represent their constituents and deciding to attend committee meetings and boycott the Chamber is very disturbing because their role is to be in the Chamber because that is what their constituents elected them to do.

“I don’t see why someone will choose to sit in committee meetings and boycott the plenary. I follow and check and the time the trial was ongoing, the committee meeting was also ongoing and so they should come and explain why they will boycott the Chamber.”

Source: citifmonline