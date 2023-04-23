2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency who doubles as the Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Honourable Frank Annoh Dompreh paid a two-day working visit to the Nsawam Fire Station.

The MP and his team who were warmly welcomed by the Municipal Fire Officer, DO I Seth Ransford Adjei were briefed on the operational and administrative activities of the Station.

The MP was also briefed on the need for the building of a new Fire Station, the deplorable state of the available fire engine among others.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh haven't been conducted round the station and presented with an estimated cost of building the new fire Station assured personnel that he would secure funding to begin the construction of a new Fire Station this year.

He also promised to refurbish the offices.

He then made a presentation of Two (2) Nasco brand new tabletop fridges and Eight (8) student mattresses to the station.

The Municipal Fire Officer and personnel were thankful for the donation and the resolve of the Member of Parliament to build a brand new Station to serve Nsawam and its environs.