Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the current Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, has been officially sworn in for a second term as a Member of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), representing Ghana once again at the continental legislative assembly.

This marks a significant return for Annoh-Dompreh, who previously served as Majority Chief Whip during his first term at the PAP.

During that tenure, he played a critical role by leading Ghana’s delegation and helping restore order to the Pan-African Parliament amid intense institutional wrangling over leadership and procedural legitimacy.

Now in opposition in Ghana’s Parliament following the change in government, Annoh-Dompreh returns to the PAP not as a delegation leader but as a regular member.

Despite the change in national political status, his experience and institutional knowledge continue to make him an influential figure within the Pan-African legislative body.

The Ghanaian Parliament recently reconstituted its delegation to the PAP, appointing five Members of Parliament to represent the country.

The new delegation are Collins Dauda, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Bernard Ahiafor (Leader of the delegation), Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, and Annoh-Dompreh. Patrick Yaw Boamah was also designated as an observer.

Annoh-Dompreh’s first term at the PAP was marked by leadership crisis during a turbulent period.

In 2022, he served as Deputy Chairman of the ad-hoc Elections Committee of PAP that oversaw the election of athe Bureau, including the President and Vice Presidents of the institution.

His diplomatic skills and commitment to rule-based governance helped ensure the credibility of the electoral process, with the strong backing of the African Union Legal Counsel.

At the time, the Committee, composed of five members representing the regional caucuses of Africa, supervised the election of Chief Fortune Charumbira of Zimbabwe as the sixth President of the Pan-African Parliament.

Charumbira, who was the sole nominee from the Southern Caucus, was elected unopposed, receiving 161 out of 203 votes cast.

Annoh-Dompreh’s statement then emphasized the committee’s reliance on core legal instruments of the AU and PAP, including the Treaty Establishing the African Economic Community and the Rules of Procedure of the Pan-African Parliament.

He highlighted the importance of regional balance and gender equity in the Vice Presidential elections, in line with PAP’s founding protocols.

Returning to the PAP, Annoh-Dompreh is expected to build on his legacy of advocating for institutional reforms.

The Pan-African Parliament, headquartered in Midrand, South Africa, is one of the AU’s principal organs created to provide a platform for African voices in governance, integration, and development.

Each member state is entitled to send five parliamentarians, with at least one woman included to meet gender representation requirements.