1 hour ago

Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson has come under attack from Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, Hon Frank Annoh-Dompreh following some comments he made on importation of used appliances.

In a recent post on Twitter, Ato Forson published a list of electrical gadgets and announced that government has ban those items from being imported into the country.

“Folks, the NPP government has banned the importation of the following used items; 1. TV set, 2. Computer etc. This is insensitive!,” Ato Forson’s tweet read.

However, in reaction, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh who is also the Majority Chief Whip, Annoh-Dompreh observed that the post made by his colleague was completely false and therefore requested for the post to be turned down.

According to him, "Ato my friend, you got this wrong. Your comment is wrong and unacceptable. Simply pull it down and render an unqualified apology to Parliament, particularly the Sector Minister".

He added , "You misfired my friend. There is no shame, bro."

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta recently in Parliament said that the government has made robust plans to boost local production and reduce the importation of goods.

According to him, the government intends to “cut the imports of public sector institutions that rely on imports either for inputs or consumption by 50%”.

Currently, the top imports of Ghana are refined petroleum ($669M), cars ($492M), rice ($391M), delivery trucks ($283, M) and coated flat-rolled iron ($273M) importing mostly from China, Netherlands, United States of America (USA) and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Already a law has been passed by Parliament in last year November 2022 that by December 2023 it will be illegal to import the listed used appliances.

Meanwhile, a section of Ghanaians have expressed their displeasure in Ato Forson following his insensitive tweep.

In a series of posts, the public argued that the move is geared towards preventing Ghana from becoming a dumping site for foreign-used goods, hence a commendable one to ban second-hand appliances.

Other tweeps also based on the comment however questioned the competency of Ato Forson to lead the largest opposition party in Ghana as a minority leader in parliament.