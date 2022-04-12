2 hours ago

Majority Chief Whip, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh has urged MP for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George to stop hos needless attacks on the Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia over government's digitalisation agenda aimed at transforming the country.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP has also tasked the NDC MP to read widely to be abreast with technological issues before coming out to rant against the Vice President.

Hon. Sam George has continuously launched attacks on the Vice President and the Minister of Finance for messing up the economy with the introduction of the a so-called digitalization drive.

One could recall that Hon. Sam George has on countless occasions attacked the government's following its intention to introduce the E-Levy. To him, this digitalization agenda by the ruling government will do the county more harm than good.

Interesting, Sam George, who should have known better and educate the public on how digitalization is transforming the economy, rather went on Twitter to mock and accused the Vice President falsely of messing up the digital gains which he claimed they (NDC) have made over the past decade.

He tweeted, "How I am looking at Bawumeezy and Ken 'e-Levy' Ofori-Atta as they mess up the digital gains we have made over the past decade. Greet @ComedianWaris for me. Cheers".

Samuel Nartey George claimed that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has engaged in a monologue to justify his failure as head of the Economic Management Team.

However, the Majority Leader, Annoh-Dompreh reacting to Sam George's tweet said the Ningo-Prampram lawmaker needed a lesson on the government's digitalization drive.

"You are one of the MPs I respect on the other side; intelligent & brave but, you need a lesson on how far Dr. Bawumia and the NPP had performed in the Digital Revolution in this country," he wrote.

He also urged Sam George to visit the 'new' NIA to make comparisons.

Annoh-Dompreh explained that "Indeed, I am an advocate of continuity in governance, however, those who criticize must do so in moderation, while their legacies are 'suspect".