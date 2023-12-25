4 hours ago

Great Olympics head coach, Annor Walker, has conveyed his complete dissatisfaction with the performance of his team following the goalless draw against giants Hearts of Oak last Friday.

The 'Ga-Mantse' derby, the first of the season, produced no goals, concluding in a draw after full time in Kumasi during match-day 16 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Despite the absence of goals, the game featured interesting highlights, with Hearts of Oak dominating the proceedings but failing to capitalize on their chances.

Expressing his disappointment after the game, Annor Walker criticized the performance of his players, particularly the attackers, and expressed his discontent with his team's recent string of poor results.

"I will say our attack wasn’t the way I want or the way it should be. You can see, it’s only Michael Osei. And also, when he gets the ball, he needed support," he remarked after the game.

“In actual fact, I will attribute this draw to my attackers,” he added.

"I will say I’m not happy with the second draw that I’ve had this afternoon or this evening. Seriously, I’m really disappointed as a coach for my boys," he concluded.

Great Olympics will face Real Tamale United in the upcoming round of matches on Friday, December 29, 2023.