6 hours ago

One of the victims of the explosion at Apiate back in January has died.

Fifty-nine-year-old Ante Ama Nsowaa passed away on Wednesday dawn, according to the Apiate Disaster Relief Committee.

This was after she spent months in the hospital due to injuries sustained in the blast.

She is said to have also undergone an amputation of her left leg at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on August 29.

The Committee says it is devastated by the development, especially as they hoped she would recover after the medical procedure.

The committee also expressed their condolence to the family.

The late Ama Nsowaa was among the 954 persons affected by the explosion which saw over 14 people killed and 155 people sustaining various degrees of injuries.

The Thursday incident occurred when a truck conveying mining explosives collided with a motorcycle and a third vehicle close to an electricity transformer.

Following the accident, among other things, government launched a full-scale investigation into the incident.