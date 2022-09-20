1 hour ago

The police in Wa have recovered another male adult buried in a shallow grave at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa the Upper West Regional capital.

A statement issued by the Upper West regional police command indicates that the body, which is yet to be identified, “was uncovered by the special purpose intelligence and investigation team as part of their surveillance during the night of 19th September 2022”.

The deceased, according to the police, has been deposited at the Upper West regional hospital morgue, where a pathologist from the police hospital in Accra is leading a team of experts to conduct an autopsy.

The statement further indicates that a GH¢100,000 bounty has been placed on any information that will lead to the arrest of any individual or group involved in the killings in Wa.

While admonishing the residents of Wa to volunteer information in connection with the killing, the police have assured residents of their safety as investigations are underway to apprehend the perpetrators of the killings.

Source: citifmonline