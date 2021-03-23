2 hours ago

Residents of Ho in the Volta Region have been left to lick their wounds after one of their own was murdered by her footballer boyfriend on Tuesday morning.

According to a report by Kasapafmonline, Jay Dordorye, the suspect, reportedly murdered his 25-year-old lover, Harriet Kafui Ahiati after which he unsuccessfully tried killing himself by slitting his throat, stabbing himself twice in the stomach and trying to hang on a ceiling fan.

The 26-year-old Jay however was arrested after he was discovered by the Ho Municipal Police Command.

He is currently being treated at the Volta Regional Hospital, pending investigations.

Mother of the deceased, indicated that the two had been dating for over 6 years when the lady was still in JHS 3.

After several attempts by both families to stop the relationship proved futile, they were allowed to continue.

“The two have been there for more than six years. Initially, we didn’t agree to the relationship so we attempted separating them but the two wouldn’t yield and so we allowed them to move on. They have lived nicely, the young man would come here, eat and sleep here,” she said, according to a Kasapafmonline report.

“Up until last night, I didn’t know the two had any serious issues. I only got back from my trip to meet a crowd here in my home and my daughter dead in a pool of blood,” she added.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Ho teaching hospital morgue by the police.

Meanwhile, it appears it is increasingly becoming worrying, the subject of abusive relationships in Ghana.

A few weeks past, the country was left in shock after news of the murder of a wife; Lilian Dejoe by her husband took over the airwaves.

Another; a level 300 student of the Evangelical Presbyterian University College was also killed by her boyfriend who assaulted her.

Source: Ghanaweb