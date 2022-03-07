3 hours ago

BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 05: Ansgar Knauff of Eintracht Frankfurt celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Bundesliga match between Hertha BSC and Eintracht Frankfurt at Olympiastadion on March 05, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

German youth international with Ghanaian descent Ansgar Knauff was on target for his side German Bundeliga side Eintract Frankfurt on Saturday.

The Borussia Dortmund loanee scored his first goal for Eintracht Frankfurt as they cruised to a 4-1 win over Hertha Berlin.

Ansgar Knauff enjoyed a memorable afternoon in Berlin on Saturday as he helped Eintracht Frankfurt claim a 4-1 win away to Hertha BSC. Making his second start for the Eagles, the Borussia Dortmund loanee opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a fantastic header after getting on the end of Filip Kostic’s cross.

It was Knauff’s first goal since joining Eintracht Frankfurt from Borussia Dortmund on an 18-month loan deal in January. The 20 year old continued to cause problems to the Hertha defence even after his goal. He helped make the second goal happen with a dangerous cross into the box.

Tuta, Jesper Lindstrøm and Rafael Santos Borré were also on target for Eintracht Frankfurt as they ended a run of three straight defeats with a dominant win. Marcel Lotka, who will join Borussia Dortmund in the summer, played in goal for Hertha Berlin.