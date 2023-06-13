48 minutes ago

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC), has rubbished reports that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was angry at the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey over the weekend.

In a viral video from the 2023 edition of the Green Ghana Day Celebration, which was organized at the University of Ghana, the President was seen angrily directing the Greater Accra Regional Minister, to tell a chief to stand up and observe the National Anthem.

But in responding to this, the GARCC explained that the President didn’t express fury at the Regional Minister but rather he was instructed to tell invited guests who were seated while the National Anthem was played to rise up from their seats.

“We feel compelled to address certain misconceptions arising from this footage, as some have unfortunately misinterpreted the video to presume that the President was expressing fury at the Greater Accra Regional Minister”.

The GARCC emphasized, “On the contrary, the President was instructing the Regional Minister to take prompt action regarding some invited guests who chose to remain seated in disregard to the National Anthem that was played before the start of the programme. The President and all others had been up on their feet in patriotic reverence to the National Anthem”.

The GARCC urged the public “and all well-meaning persons to disregard the contemptuous spin to the video which appears crafted to create unwarranted public disaffection”

Click here to read the full statement by GARCC

Source: citifmonline