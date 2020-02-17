58 minutes ago

Jackson Educational Complex (JEC), one of Ghana’s leading private College of Education has held an investiture ceremony to usher its new Chairman of the Council, Anthony Gyasi-Fosu into office.

Mr Gyasi-Fosu takes over from Prof. S.K. Afrane who has chaired the Council for the last ten years with many impactful achievements under his leadership.

The new Chairman is an astute microfinance practitioner with many years of experience in the industry.

He holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Agriculture Economics from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Executive MBA in Finance and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration, both from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

In addition, he has also obtained international certificates including a Post Graduate Executive Diploma in Leadership from Harvard University and a Master of Leadership in Development Finance from the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management.

Prior to his elevation as the council Chairman, Mr Gyasi-Fosu who is the current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans, served as the College's council member during which period he contributed immensely to the development of the college.

As chairman of the finance, audit and development committees of the Council, Mr Gyasi-Fosu demonstrated a high sense of integrity by offering candid suggestions and criticisms where necessary.

These and many other attributes exhibited by Mr Gyasi-Fosu informed the decision of the Council to unanimously settle on him as the new chair of the Council.

Prof. Jackson, Director of JEC who inducted into office, the new Chairman asked for God’s blessings and direction to guide him to discharge his duties as he assumes office as the second chairman of the Council.

He was of the firm belief that the new chairman had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that he deserved the position and charged him to justify the confidence reposed in him.

Mr Gyasi-Fosu acknowledged the huge responsibility that comes with his new position and assured members of the council, management and the entire staff of his commitment to take the institution to a higher level.

He called for the support of everyone to make JEC the obvious choice for students as far as teacher education in Ghana is concerned.

Council and Management members present at the investiture pledged their unflinching support to the new chairman and assured him of their commitment to contribute to the success of his stewardship.

Dr Mrs Ernestina Fredua Anto, the deputy chair of the council respectfully requested the Lord to grant the new council chairman grace and divine favours to undertake the task ahead of him.

Source: myjoyonline.com