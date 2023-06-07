4 hours ago

The Upper East Regional Coordinating Council has extended the one-month ban on the movement of cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, donkeys, and their products to the entire region, following an outbreak of anthrax in parts of the region.

Similarly, the ban on the slaughtering, sale, and consumption of meat and meat products of the above-stated animals has been enforced in the entire region.

Anthrax vaccination of animals has also been extended to cover the entire region. The Upper East Regional Coordinating Council in a statement disclosed that the vaccination is free.

The action follows the outbreak of anthrax in Binduri, Bawku West, Talensi, and Bolgatanga Municipality.

As of Friday, 2nd June 2023, 7 cattle and 23 sheep and goats were confirmed dead in the Bansi and Sapeliga communities.

As of June 5, 2023, 13 suspected human anthrax cases, including one death, have been reported from Bansi Community.

Eleven (11) human samples have been sent to the Pong-Tamale Veterinary Laboratory and are awaiting laboratory results.

Source: citifmonline