'Anti-gay bill: Australian High Commissioner threatened me with visa restriction, arrest but I'm not perturbed' – Sam George

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has revealed that the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Gregory Andrews has threatened to deny him a visa to travel to any European country due to his stance on the LGBTQ+ bill expected to be passed by the Parliament of Ghana.

Speaking to Evans Mensah on the Saturday July 31, edition of JoyNews‘ Newsfile as monitored by Ghanaguardian.com, the MP further revealed that Mr Andrews also threatened to arrest him if he enters Europe.

“We met at the Hearts-Kotoko game, and there he came and accosted me and threatened me that I will never get a visa to any European country and he said that if I ever step there, I will be arrested."

The vociferous Ningo-Prampram legislator who alleged that the Diplomat had breached a lot of Ghanaian laws, said he replied by saying, “he is in Ghana and I will not be threatened and if he does not take care I will make sure that the laws in Ghana deal with him because he has breached several laws in Ghana.”

Narrating further, Mr George said Mr Andrews then reported him to the Speaker of Parliament the following day, accusing him of assault.

“In the middle of all of that, there were a number of hearts fans who saw the back and forth and some of them wanted to shake him up a bit, and so he ran to the military.

“The next day, he runs to the speaker that I had assaulted him and caused a mob to attack him, and that is why the speaker said we will not be threatened, we will not be intimidated in our country,” he added.

When asked whether he was concerned by the High Commissioner's, the MP said he was in the least perturbed.

"I am least perturbed about any of those states; I definitely will, and I will certainly travel when the need arises I will. Nobody has the right to arrest me without any grounds."

Meanwhile, the Speaker, Mr Alban Bagbin has made it clear t‍hat legislators will not be intimidated by advocates of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.