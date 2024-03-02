1 hour ago

Ghanaian transgender singer and LGBTQ+ activist, Angel Maxine has voiced her opposition to the anti-LGBTQ bill that was passed by the Parliament of Ghana on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

The bill, formally known as the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, bans lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) activities and makes their promotion, advocacy, and funding illegal in the country.

The bill was passed unanimously by the lawmakers on February 28 after three years of deliberation.

It stipulates a minimum of six months and a maximum of three years imprisonment for anyone found guilty of same-sex intercourse.

In an interview with DW News Channel, a German-based media outlet, on Thursday, February 29, 2024, Angel Maxine, who spoke on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community, highlighted her role in advocating for those who are silenced.

Angel Maxine also expressed her fears of being targeted because of her queer identity and said that the bill might incite violence against queer people.

She said, "The bill is going to give people the licence and the liberty to attack queer people because they think it is legal."

Meanwhile, Angel Maxine is yet to fulfil her promise to reveal the identities of politicians who are secretly gay if the bill is passed.

In a video made in 2023, she claimed she had a list of MPs and ministers who engage in homosexual activities and dared to release it to the public should the bill be passed.